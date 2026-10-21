Niall Horan drops new ‘This Town’ fan edition video after major milestone

Niall Horan is marking 10 years of This Town in the sweetest way possible.

The former One Direction star turned the major milestone into a global celebration with the fans who have kept the song close to their hearts.

On Tuesday, October 20, he surprised longtime supporters with a special fan-edition video featuring several pairs of friends, couples and loved ones dancing and singing along to his debut solo single in meaningful places around the world.

READ MORE: Niall Horan marks 10th anniversary of his 1st solo song after One Direction

Taking to social media, the Irish singer-songwriter explained the inspiration behind the video, writing, “To celebrate 10 years of This Town, i asked you to film yourselves dancing with someone special, somewhere special.”

“Videos were sent from all over the world to make this fan edition,” he added. “I hope you love it as much as i do.”

The compilation opens with two girls dancing together before moving through a series of clips featuring different pairs sharing their own special moments.

The new video comes three weeks after The Voice coach marked the 10th anniversary of the song in a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram.

“This Town was released 10 years ago today. It was the first song I released out on my own and it’s so special to me for so many reasons...,” he wrote on alongside several throwback photos.

Released on September 29, 2016, This Town marked Niall’s first solo release following One Direction's hiatus.

The acoustic ballad introduced listeners to a more intimate side of the singer-songwriter and later became the lead single from his debut solo album, Flicker, released in 2017.

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