Niall Horan turns latest concert into giant singalong with ‘Teenage Dirtbag’

Niall Horan turned Copenhagen's Royal Arena into one giant singalong.

On Saturday night, October 10, he performed a lively cover of Wheatus' iconic hit Teenage Dirtbag during his Dinner Party Live On Tour.

A 41-second video of the performance has been capturing fans' attention online, showcasing the former One Direction star leading a packed arena through the beloved early-2000s anthem.

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With dramatic spotlights illuminating the stage and a glowing chandelier hanging overhead, thousands of fans could be seen raising their phones and singing along to every word.

The energetic performance was part of the Slow Hands hitmaker’s Copenhagen concert at the venue in Denmark.

As several videos of the performance circulated online, fans shared their excitement and emotional reactions, with many describing the experience as unforgettable.

“If only Liam could see this live, he'd be so proud,” one fan wrote, sharing a heartfelt sentiment that resonated with fellow One Direction supporters.

Another concertgoer captured the intensity of the moment, commenting, “Was screaming my lungs out!!!”

A third fan summed up the atmosphere with an emotional message: “What a time to be alive.”

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