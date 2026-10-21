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What's the cost of Prince Harry's latest blunder? Palace insiders reveal

Royals issue final warning for Prince Harry before he’s asked to face the consequences

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Published October 21, 2026

What’s the cost of Prince Harry’s latest blunder? Palace insiders reveal
What’s the cost of Prince Harry’s latest blunder? Palace insiders reveal

Prince Harry, who had reportedly been on a good streak with the royals amid as a pathway for a reconciliation was being paved, seemed to have made an error in judgement with his latest stunt.

The latest bombshell has understandably not been received by the Palace especially with a high-profile State Visit underway. Moreover, this could be the final warning before the Sussexes could have to face the consequences.

Just as King Charles along with Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the Omani royals at Windsor Castle, Harry appeared in a GQ interview dropping more “truth bombs”.

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Repairable?

The whole interview is being dubbed as a “repetitive one-man pity party” as the Palace fumes over Harry.

Just like Spare has notably dragged Prince William the most among all the royals, Harry’s latest interview echoed a similar sentiment.

He had addressed his “sibling disagreements”, which sources cited by Daily Mail’s Rebecca English say is “disingenuous” wat to describe the “one-way volley of attacks in recent years”.

“Who knows whether he will ever see the irony of the situation,” Rebecca wrote, nothing how her sources have “seethed”.

“Many have fumed at the timing of the interview.” Moreover, she noted that even if Harry had known about the State Visit, he would not have minded to stop it.

Moreover, a senior figure in royal circles pointed that that Harry possibly thinks that “everyone has collective amnesia after the last few years”.

“If he really does want reconciliation, why doesn't he just bloody shut up about it?” another source tersely said.

Otherwise, Harry will probably lose it all.

READ MORE: Prince Harry says 'I can respect them if they respect me'

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