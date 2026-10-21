King Charles shares true feelings on Prince William's role as future monarch

King Charles proves he’s confident to hand over reins to Prince William

King Charles may have grievances with both his sons at some point, but clearly the monarch much prefers one over the other.

This was quite evident in the King’s speech in which he emphasised on the importance of Prince William and the position he holds close to him.

The heir to the throne has a special nod as Charles made a toast to the Omani royals during a State Banquet speech at Windsor Castle.

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Not only did the proud father highlighted William’s diplomacy and his other notable works, he also indicated how he is confident to pass the leadership to the next generation.

“Our connections matter deeply and, in this regard, I have been especially delighted to see our sons, The Prince of Wales and His Highness Sayyid Theyazin, become joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia expedition,” Charles had said.

He added that there “can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next”.

The King, continuing his cancer treatment, also shared the importance of having good people around their “successors”.

“Our successors will rely on trusted friends. They will need allies prepared to work together across difference; to defend peace and international law; to marry innovation with stewardship; and to think not merely about the next year, but about generations to come.”

This has come just hours after Harry had made an appearance for an interview, where he spoke about family rifts and "sibling disagreements".



Buckingham Palace is yet to formally address Prince Harry’s GQ interview.

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