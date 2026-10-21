Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview

Prince Harry appears to be backtracking on the bombshell that he dropped on the royal family during a critical time on Tuesday.

As the royal family welcomed the Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle, soon after the Duke of Sussex was seen renewing his stance on his ties with the royal family with GQ’s One More Question podcast.

The timing was clearly very unfortunate and some believe it to be deliberate as well. However, it may have come as a belated realisation to Harry, who issued a fresh statement.

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After the interview had aired, it seemed that Harry had once again targeted his estranged brother Prince William when talking about family issues.

However, Harry rushed to dismiss the notion, following a somewhat scathing reaction from the Palace.

“It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family,” a Sussex spokesman said. “The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

During the interview, when asked if the Duke of Sussex wanted a reconciliation, he plainly when he said “of course”.

He called the family estrangement as the “another massively relatable issue for so many people,” and then added: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

When asked whether he really does, he insists, “Of course I do. Again, with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

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