'Golden' hitmaker EJAE reveals all bridal looks in official wedding photos

EJAE, whose full name is Kim Eun-jae, has shared her official wedding photos, revealing all her bridal looks.

On Tuesday, October 20, the Golden hitmaker took to Instagram to share the memories captured during her and fellow music producer Samuel Kim’s wedding festivities in Seoul over the weekend.

“Serendipitous day with the love of my life [ring emoji] 10.17.26 [red heart emoji],” she captioned the post, marking the date she tied the knot with her longtime partner.

READ MORE: 'KPop Demon Hunters' start EJAE marries fiance Sam Kim in Seoul

The opening photographs showcased the couple dressed in traditional Korean hanboks, highlighting the cultural traditions woven into their wedding festivities.

They embraced the family traditions before moving on to the more contemporary elements of their celebrations.

The digital wedding album then offered a look at the bride's elegant ceremony ensemble. The Oscar winner walked down the aisle in a custom strapless Danielle Frankel gown featuring a voluminous, ethereal tulle skirt.

She completed the romantic look with heirloom jewellery, adding a sentimental touch to her bridal appearance.

For the dinner reception and toasts, the Grammy recipient changed into a glamorous Zac Posen gown, bringing sparkle and sophistication to the evening.

She served another striking look for the after-party by slipping into a shimmering Milla Nova mini dress that allowed her to dance and enjoy the final stretch of the celebrations in style.

Beyond the bridal fashion, the carousel documented the personal touches that made the occasion memorable.

EJAE and Samuel were photographed cutting a five-tier white wedding cake, while a live band provided music for the celebrations.

The wedding took place on October 17 at Stage 28 in Seoul, a venue with deep family significance for the Demon Hunter star, as it occupies the former residence site of her maternal grandfather, veteran Korean actor Shin Young-kyun.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift reunites with ‘Toy Story 5' family: Shares new photos