Taylor Swift reunites with ‘Toy Story 5’ family: Shares new photos

Taylor Swift enjoyed a glamorous reunion with her Toy Story 5 family at a star-studded event over the weekend.

The Opalite hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday, October 20, sharing unseen photos of the sweet moments she had with the Toy Story 5 co-stars as they crossed paths at Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 17.

The carousel opened with a solo portrait, featuring the 14-time Grammy winner showing off the flowy ice-blue gown.

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“A night at the museum I’ll never forget! Thank you to the @academymuseum for inviting us!” she captioned the post.

Beyond the red carpet glamour, the carousel offered a peek at some of the evening's most memorable moments when the Eras Tour performer return to the stage with a band.

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “Getting to perform with the band again for the first time in almost 2 years was a VIBE.”

The performance marked a special moment for the singer, who also treated the audience to her classic hit Blank Space and the debut live performance of The Fate of Ophelia.

In photos from the stage, the Reputation songstress traded her icy blue gown for a dark-blue, glittering dress that evoked a starry night sky.

The carousel alternated between images of her in both dresses, giving fans a look at the evening from the red carpet to the stage.

“I got to sit with my @toystory 5 family,” Swift, 36, added as she also shared glimpses of her time with the voice over stars.

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