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Justin Bieber shares sweet selfie with wife Hailey in new photo dump

Justin Bieber enjoys a date night with Hailey Bieber at Kacey Musgraves’ concert

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Web Desk
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Published October 21, 2026

Justin Bieber shares sweet selfie with wife Hailey in new photo dump
Justin Bieber shares sweet selfie with wife Hailey in new photo dump

Justin Bieber has given fans a sweet glimpse of a night out with wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple kicked of their new week by attending Kacey Musgraves’ concert in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, October 20, the Baby hitmaker took to Instagram to share a four-slide post documenting moments from the concert night.

READ MORE: Hailey, Justin Bieber make joint appearance after brief separation

The latest caption less photo dump opened with a sweet selfie of the couple smiling gently at the camera, offering fans a glimpse of their time together at the live show.

In the photo, the parents of Jack Blues Bieber appeared relaxed as they enjoyed the evening, making the loved-up snapshot the standout moment of Justin’s latest social media update.

The carousel then shifted its focus to the music, with the second slide showing a view of the stage during the performance.

A solo selfie of the Grammy singer followed in the third slide, before the final video captured the packed venue, giving followers a sense of the lively atmosphere inside the arena.

The Justin and Hailey attended Musgraves’ concert on Monday, October 19, when the country singer performed the second of two consecutive shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

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