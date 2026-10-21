King Charles bows to Sultan of Oman's 'wisdom'

King Charles was left in awe of the Sultan of Oman's profound 'wisdom' to cope with the situation amid the world's most tense situations.

The British monarch lauded Oman’s role amid the Middle East war during a state banquet at Windsor Castle, praising its “noble efforts”.

Charles, 77, said: “I would especially like to recognise, at a time when conflict has returned so painfully to the region, Oman’s enduring commitment as a trusted interlocutor to all parties.”

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“Oman’s role across the Gulf and her ‘constructive neutrality’, as you put it, matters far beyond Hormuz, and is worthy of our utmost respect,” he added.

In his speech, the Sultan spoke about Oman’s role in the Middle East crisis, saying that the region had known “too much” conflict.

“Oman has chosen a different path, an independent path; we take positions for dialogue, for understanding and for peace,” he said.

“A wise nation chooses to listen. Oman has chosen to listen. And in that listening, we have found a strength that armies cannot provide.

“We seek solutions. We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue, and in the patient work of bringing nations together. This is our heritage.

“Britain has been a friend on this path, and has stood beside us in this duty, not with armies, but with wisdom.”

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