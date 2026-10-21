Prince Harry’s delusions brutally shatter after bold declaration

Prince Harry severely missed the mark in his quest for a reconciliation with the royal family as the delusions about fixing the rift comes to face reality.

The Duke of Sussex, on many occasions, has stressed that he remains the younger son of the monarch – “a prince” – and it is something that he cannot run away from.

Hence, his latest interview with GQ resonated the same sentiment, while acknowledging the privilege that he has. Although, this has seemingly rubbed the wrong way for the royal camp.

READ MORE: Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview

Harry may have anticipated that he could keep the momentum going and his latest stance, revealing how he has changed, would have garnered a different reaction.

The move has clearly backfired, given how angry the Palace is, noted by Royal Rota journalist Rebecca English.

“Harry’s absolutely thrilled with the reception he and Meghan got in Nottingham,” a source said about Harry and Meghan’s recent outing in UK. The appearance is being dubbed royal in every regard except in name.

“To him, it’s proof that there’s still a huge appetite for what they have to offer, no matter how much criticism they’ve faced or how determined the Palace seems to be to keep them at arm’s length,” the insider told Woman’s Day.

“He genuinely believes they connect with people in a way that’s more natural and relevant to today’s world, and he can’t understand why the family wouldn’t want to make use of that.”

Meanwhile, many royal watchers pointed out online that William hardly refers to himself as "prince" whereas Harry does it at every chance he gets.

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Other royal commentators have agreed that Prince Harry is trying too hard to prove he still has the “princely” privilege. Royal author Tom Bower claimed Harry is “desperate for his status to be remembered”.