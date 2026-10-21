Prince Harry, Meghan's royal rift reaches point of no return: 'Revenge'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly breathed new life into their royal rift with their much-talked-about royal return - and this time, it is Harry who appears to be firmly in the driving seat.

Armed with tell-all interviews and high-profile conversations, the Duke of Sussex seems determined to control the narrative, reviving old wounds and painful memories while hoping for reconciliation with the royal family like never before.

However, royal commentator Rob Shuter, citing insiders, made some shocking revelations about the couple's UK move.

“This isn’t about reconciliation anymore. It’s revenge,” a royal insider tells Rob Shuter.

“They know every appearance irritates the palace. That’s not an unfortunate side effect — it’s part of the fun,” the commentator added.

He went on to claim that Harry and Meghan still hold deep grudges. They have never forgotten their grievances — from accusations of alleged racism and painful family betrayals to Meghan’s mental health struggles and the humiliating loss of their official royal roles. Even now, the bitter battle over their security still rages on.

He previously revealed the the couple are planning at least six more quasi-royal engagements, with their team studying official royal visits as a blueprint.

“They’re treating the royal diary like an instruction manual,” a source claims. “Same appearances, same photo opportunities, same pomp — just without palace permission!”

Undoubtedly, Harry remains a prince. Meghan remains a duchess. Their children are prince and princess. Leaving royal duties never erased their titles.

“Their attitude is simple: We’re royal whether you like it or not,” an insider explains. “They don’t need the King’s blessing to behave like royalty.”

The late Queen, who placed duty above personal grievances, would have disapproved. But Harry and Meghan aren’t seeking approval anymore.

"They’re not trying to rejoin the royal family. They’re trying to prove they never needed its permission to command the spotlight," the commentator claimed.