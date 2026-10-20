Prince Harry's uncle wants revenge?

Earl Spencer may have fulfilled his duty as an eyewitness to history by writing a memoir about his late sister, but the timing of his revelations has left royal fans asking a far more pointed question: what does he truly want, and why bring his version of the truth to light now, when the Crown is already in crisis?

In his new book, "Swan Song," Diana’s brother paints himself as the final keeper of her flame, a man compelled by mortality to set the record straight.

The last few months have forced the royal family to confront one unexpected storm after another, from Harry and Meghan’s extended stay in the UK and the debate over their children’s schooling, to Prince Andrew’s dramatic arrest and subsequent downfall, and King Charles’s own battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga

Now, with Earl Spencer’s explosive account of what was said behind closed doors about Diana, the King and the late Queen, a family fighting for stability has been handed a fresh, deeply personal crisis — one that threatens to reopen wounds many believed had finally healed.

His claims about King Charles and Queen Elizabeth have landed like a second earthquake beneath a palace already trembling.

However, Britons want to know the real reason and the alleged benefits Spencer gets from the book, as they believe there’s something fishy about the move, with some alleging the Sussexes knew about it in advance.

Clearing the air about his shocking revelations, he told the BBC: “I’m aware of mortality and I wanted to just put things down once and for all that were true.”

Harry’s uncle, who welcomed the Sussexes to Diana’s childhood home after the palace’s alleged snub, went on to say: “Diana will never be extinguished from our minds.”

Diana’s brother believes he has solved teh mystery of his sister’s tragic death, revealing how a twisted, dirty trick drove her to the breaking point and her eventual death in a car crash nearly 30 years ago.

The 62-year-old tried to reveal the plot against the People’s Princess and the treacherous whisper campaign that fueled her paranoia and desperation, leading her to ditch her longtime security team and hire the driver who ended up behind the wheel in the August 31, 1997 Paris wreck.

READ MORE: Prince Harry changes plans after King Charles' bombshell announcement