Princess Kate receives meaningful honour after late Queen: ‘incredibly proud’

Princess Catherine, focussed on her royal duties, is celebrating a delightful news while turning a deaf ear to the noise from Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Princess of Wales, who was assigned a crucial task to receive the Omani royals with Prince William on Tuesday, has a special solo achievement to rejoice after the years of hard work.

The future Queen, who is a Patron of Action for Children, is marking a decade of supporting the charity in a meaningful milestone.

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It is known to be Kate’s most cherished charity, with a role she succeeded her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Elizabeth had been patron for 50 years before passing the role to Kate. According to HELLO!, Catherine has been “genuine” and has offered her “warmth and compassion” in the years she has supported the work.

Her most recent visit to Action for Children’s Mother and Baby Unit at HMP Styal in February 2025.

Brigitte Gater, Action for Children’s Managing Director for Children’s Services, said that what stood out most was Kate’s genuine interest in children, families and the vital importance of the early years.

“She took time to speak with staff, ask thoughtful questions and understand the realities faced by the families we support,” she shared.

“It was an incredibly proud moment for everyone involved. Her visit shone a light on the life-changing work taking place at Action for Children every day and gave a real boost to staff, volunteers and families alike.”

The update also comes after there had been a build-up of tensions in the Palace concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Palace and the King have often relied on their star players, especially Kate, to keep the attention of the public on crucial royal work.

It is believed that William is "on the brink" of taking action against the Sussexes.

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