King Charles takes strict action amid Harry, Meghan royal title debate

There have been several conversations surrounding the removal titles and honours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some royal experts had suggested that the Sussexes have been “disrespecting” the King by defying the monarch’s direct order to stay “private citizens” and causing trouble.

This debate has come up once again after the Nottingham outing coincided with the King’s address and now Harry’s interview with the Oman State Visit.

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While the decision for the Sussexes remain uncertain, the King has been taking stricter actions for issues that the public has expressed their dismay over.

It had taken some time, but the monarch had booted his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal home after stripping off all royal titles and honours. Andrew’s Epstein scandal had caused quite an uproar.

Moreover, the King even vowed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation as the “law must take its course”.

This sentiment has not just been limited to his family, but also to the members of the public, who were once recognised for their significant contributions to the society.

The King was praised earlier this year after removing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s knighthood after he was found 18 historical child sexual offences. He was sentenced this month.

Seven others have also lost their honours over criminal convictions. Charles Montegriffo and Ian Hudson were stripped of their MBE and OBE respectively.

The four others were Ian Ashbolt, Lloyd Hamilton, Paul Rose and Graham Trewhella.

“Honours are awarded to recognise outstanding service and achievement, and anyone convicted of serious criminal offences has forfeited the privilege of holding them,” Oxfordshire councillor Liam Walker said.

“Stripping those honours helps protect the integrity and value of the honours system.”

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