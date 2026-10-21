 
Geo News

Princess Kate's stunning dress mishap, surprising detail missed by most

Princess of Wales faces wardrobe malfunction which almost went unnoticed by attendees at State Banquet

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 21, 2026

Princess Kate’s stunning dress mishap, surprising detail missed by most
Princess Kate’s stunning dress mishap, surprising detail missed by most

Princess Kate’s appearance at any royal event is often the most anticipated one, sparking curiosity over what pieces of fashion she would choose for the occasion.

With her sartorial choices, Catherine has enthralled fashionistas for years. Hence, the Oman State Visit was no exception as to what she would choose for the special occasion.

The Princess of Wales had stepped out in a gorgeous yellow gown by Elie Saab which was paired with her favourite headpiece, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate release video message after Harry's plea

She wore earrings and a bracelet that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, along with the King Charles’s Royal Family Order (a badge featuring the monarch’s portrait) and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

While the ensemble has been impeccable, during the speech of the King at Banquet, eagle-eyed fans noted a terrible predicament anyone wearing a flowy dress could experience.

A part of Kate's dress was found stuck under the chair, which could have caused a nasty tumble if it had gone unnoticed.

“If she gets up. Chaos will follow,” one fan pointed out. While others expressed nervousness for the princess.

However, in video clips online, it seemed that Kate was helped by one of the guests, before she got up.

READ MORE: Princess Kate receives meaningful honour after late Queen: ‘incredibly proud'

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles takes strict action amid Harry, Meghan royal title debate
King Charles takes strict action amid Harry, Meghan royal title debate
Princess Kate receives meaningful honour after late Queen: ‘incredibly proud'
Princess Kate receives meaningful honour after late Queen: ‘incredibly proud'
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal rift reaches point of no return: 'Revenge'
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal rift reaches point of no return: 'Revenge'
Prince Harry's 'delusions' brutally shatter after bold declaration
Prince Harry's 'delusions' brutally shatter after bold declaration
King Charles bows to Sultan of Oman's 'wisdom'
King Charles bows to Sultan of Oman's 'wisdom'
Prince William, Princess Kate release video message after Harry's plea
Prince William, Princess Kate release video message after Harry's plea
Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview
Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview
King Charles shares true feelings on Prince William's role as future monarch
King Charles shares true feelings on Prince William's role as future monarch