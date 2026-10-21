Princess Kate’s stunning dress mishap, surprising detail missed by most

Princess Kate’s appearance at any royal event is often the most anticipated one, sparking curiosity over what pieces of fashion she would choose for the occasion.

With her sartorial choices, Catherine has enthralled fashionistas for years. Hence, the Oman State Visit was no exception as to what she would choose for the special occasion.

The Princess of Wales had stepped out in a gorgeous yellow gown by Elie Saab which was paired with her favourite headpiece, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

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She wore earrings and a bracelet that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, along with the King Charles’s Royal Family Order (a badge featuring the monarch’s portrait) and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

While the ensemble has been impeccable, during the speech of the King at Banquet, eagle-eyed fans noted a terrible predicament anyone wearing a flowy dress could experience.

A part of Kate's dress was found stuck under the chair, which could have caused a nasty tumble if it had gone unnoticed.

“If she gets up. Chaos will follow,” one fan pointed out. While others expressed nervousness for the princess.

However, in video clips online, it seemed that Kate was helped by one of the guests, before she got up.

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