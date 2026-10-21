Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swift's reaction to Jason's bizarre request

Taylor Swift is a new addition to the Kelce family, and is surprised by the brothers' ways as Travis and Jason Kelce shared in an anecdote during the latest episode of their podcast.

The 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that his elder brother called him up at 7:30 a.m, and while he was glad it wasn't an emergency, Jason needed to ask him for a gym spot.

While Travis got up and caught up with the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, Taylor told her husband "this is fu--ed up," as she got woken up from a deep sleep.

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The clip quickly circulated on social media, with fans writing, "No shame," and "PLEASEEEEEEE [laughing emojis]."

A third chimed in, "These guys are up to brotherly shenningans 7:30 am in the morning because why not. Meanwhile Taylor trying to figure out what reality she's living it," and "he won’t ever miss an occasion to mention that he actually married her."

Another added, "that’s so mean, if i am being woken up for no particular reason at 7:30 am i am not forgiving the person who woke me up."

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