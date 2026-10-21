 
Geo News

Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swift's reaction to Jason's bizarre request

Jason Kelce and Travis reveal rare anecdote about Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 21, 2026

Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swifts reaction to Jasons bizarre request
Travis Kelce shares Taylor Swift's reaction to Jason's bizarre request

Taylor Swift is a new addition to the Kelce family, and is surprised by the brothers' ways as Travis and Jason Kelce shared in an anecdote during the latest episode of their podcast.

The 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that his elder brother called him up at 7:30 a.m, and while he was glad it wasn't an emergency, Jason needed to ask him for a gym spot.

While Travis got up and caught up with the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, Taylor told her husband "this is fu--ed up," as she got woken up from a deep sleep. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift reunites with ‘Toy Story 5' family: Shares new photos

The clip quickly circulated on social media, with fans writing, "No shame," and "PLEASEEEEEEE [laughing emojis]."

A third chimed in, "These guys are up to brotherly shenningans 7:30 am in the morning because why not. Meanwhile Taylor trying to figure out what reality she's living it," and "he won’t ever miss an occasion to mention that he actually married her."

Another added, "that’s so mean, if i am being woken up for no particular reason at 7:30 am i am not forgiving the person who woke me up."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's heartwarming moment with mother-in-law at game

Make us preferred on Google
MGK embarrasses Joe Jonas during live concert: Watch
MGK embarrasses Joe Jonas during live concert: Watch
Jade Thirlwall updates social media bio after Kylie Jenner's VS debut
Jade Thirlwall updates social media bio after Kylie Jenner's VS debut
Cole Sprouse makes humorous complaint as Dylan, Barbara attract headlines
Cole Sprouse makes humorous complaint as Dylan, Barbara attract headlines
Justin Bieber shares sweet selfie with wife Hailey in new photo dump
Justin Bieber shares sweet selfie with wife Hailey in new photo dump
'Golden' hitmaker EJAE reveals all bridal looks in official wedding photos
'Golden' hitmaker EJAE reveals all bridal looks in official wedding photos
Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch agree to ditch alcohol ahead of new documentary
Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch agree to ditch alcohol ahead of new documentary
Taylor Swift reunites with ‘Toy Story 5' family: Shares new photos
Taylor Swift reunites with ‘Toy Story 5' family: Shares new photos
Daniel Ings confirms 'The Gentlemen' exit amid Meghan Markle casting buzz
Daniel Ings confirms 'The Gentlemen' exit amid Meghan Markle casting buzz