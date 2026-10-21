King and Queen leave for Wales after important meeting at Castle

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally said a formal farewell to the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle after hosting him for the first day of a three-day State Visit at the request of the British Government.

The royal couple headed to Aberfan to mark the 60th anniversary of the tragedy that killed 116 children and 28 adults after a brief meeting at the Palace.

The British monarch said his goodbyes to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the royal residence.

Queen Camilla joined her husband during the final moments. She shook the Sultan’s hand and told him: “Goodbye. I hope you have a good journey back.”

The guest was all smiles during last night's glittering state banquet, which came hot on the heels of Harry's latest interview — in which he claimed to be a changed man while sending yet another message to the British Monarch calling for reconciliation.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will be among the visitors to Aberfan on Wednesday to mark 60 years since a coal waste tip collapsed on to a school in the mining village and killed 144 children and adults.

A prayer and moment of silence will be held, and a male voice choir formed in the aftermath of the disaster will sing.

The royals will also join survivors, bereaved parents and other members of the community, who will share their personal reflections to mark the anniversary.

On 21 October 1966, 116 children and 28 adults were killed when the colliery spoil tip collapsed and engulfed Pantglas Junior School and surrounding houses.

The King, Queen and Prince William will visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden, built on the site of the destroyed Pantglas school, as well as the community centre where they will meet retired emergency service workers who helped in the response.

They will also look at an exhibition that shows the huge scale of the rescue effort, and spend time with former pupils, siblings of those who died, and members of the Aberfan Wives - a support group for mothers who lost children in the disaster.