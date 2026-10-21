Olivia Rodrigo makes shocking comeback with album 'yspsfagsil' on charts

Olivia Rodrigo is headed towards a new milestone as her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, climbs up the Billboard 200 chart again after its initial release.

The 23-year-old pop superstar is reportedly aiming to return on number one with 78K units this week, which would mark its three week on the top spot.

The drivers license hitmaker has had great success with her third studio album, garnering both critical and commercial acclaim and is one of the top contenders for the Album of the Year awards at the Grammys.

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Celebrating the milestone, fans flocked to social media and cheered, "OMG NOW WE JUST NEED ONE WEEK WHERE WE TOP THE CHARTS," and "AOTY," claimed another.

A third chimed in, "FINALLY OMG," while one penned, "third week at #1. mothering is a full time job and she's clocked in."

More applauded, "Yass queen," and "Best album," declared another.

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