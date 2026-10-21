King Charles and William share warm smiles before laying wreaths at Aberfan

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a poignant joint engagement in Wales on Wednesday, as the royal family marked 60 years since the Aberfan disaster.

The Prince of Wales accompanied his father and stepmother to the Welsh village to honour the 144 people who lost their lives when a colliery spoil tip collapsed on 21 October 1966.

Among those killed were 116 children and 28 adults, with almost half of the school's pupils among the victims.

The royal trio visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which stands on the site of the former school, before making their way to the community centre.

Charles, Camilla and William laid wreaths in remembrance of those who died, joining survivors, bereaved relatives, local residents and politicians in commemorating the lives lost.

Despite the solemn nature of the occasion, the King shared a warm moment with his eldest son on arrival, greeting William after they arrived separately.

The pair were also seen exchanging smiles and laughing alongside Queen Camilla.

The visit comes just a day after Charles and Camilla hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in honour of the Sultan of Oman, with William joining other members of the Royal Family for the formal occasion.