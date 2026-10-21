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Ashe gives heartwarming shoutout to Taylor Swift after grand performance

Ashe's supportive message for Taylor Swift goes viral on social media

By
Web Desk
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Published October 21, 2026

Ashe gives heartwarming shoutout to Taylor Swift after grand performance
Ashe gives heartwarming shoutout to Taylor Swift after grand performance

Ashe cheered on Taylor Swift with heartwarming greetings as the pop superstar gave her first performance in a long time, at the Academy Museum Gala.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and re-shared Swift's picture, writing, “Interrupting scheduled programming to say this is cinema.”

The Moonshine hitmaker also commented on the picture, writing, “Sweet lord she’s breathtaking.”

Ashe has always been a fan of the Eras Tour performer, and Swifties took to social media to appreciate the positivity at a time when pop stars are often pitted against each other.

READ MORE: Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'

One Swiftie wrote, "Ashe is just a Swiftie through and through!" while another added, "she’s always liked taylor but she seems to be doing it a bit more to maybe gain more traction now that she’s trending….. either way it makes a nice change from people trying to hate on her to build a brand."

A third chimed in, "I follow her, and she’s always liking Taylor’s posts. She even defended The Life of a Showgirl before," and "I love her new album, it’s gorgeous. She’s a good writer too."

More cheered, "hoping that she'll be the next opener for her upcoming tour," and "Love her so much."

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne unveils how Taylor Swift pitched 'Patient Zero' music video

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