Ashe gives heartwarming shoutout to Taylor Swift after grand performance

Ashe cheered on Taylor Swift with heartwarming greetings as the pop superstar gave her first performance in a long time, at the Academy Museum Gala.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and re-shared Swift's picture, writing, “Interrupting scheduled programming to say this is cinema.”

The Moonshine hitmaker also commented on the picture, writing, “Sweet lord she’s breathtaking.”

Ashe has always been a fan of the Eras Tour performer, and Swifties took to social media to appreciate the positivity at a time when pop stars are often pitted against each other.

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One Swiftie wrote, "Ashe is just a Swiftie through and through!" while another added, "she’s always liked taylor but she seems to be doing it a bit more to maybe gain more traction now that she’s trending….. either way it makes a nice change from people trying to hate on her to build a brand."

A third chimed in, "I follow her, and she’s always liking Taylor’s posts. She even defended The Life of a Showgirl before," and "I love her new album, it’s gorgeous. She’s a good writer too."

More cheered, "hoping that she'll be the next opener for her upcoming tour," and "Love her so much."

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