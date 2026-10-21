Royal Family releases emotional video offering comfort to community living with loss

The Royal Family has shared a moving tribute to the victims of the Aberfan disaster.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace released a commemorative video following the royal visit on Wednesday, remembering the 144 people who lost their lives when a colliery spoil tip collapsed onto the Welsh village on 21 October 1966.

“Remembering the many lives lost in the Aberfan disaster 60 years ago,” the joint message read in English and Welsh, accompanied by footage from the day's engagements.

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The King, Queen and Prince of Wales began their visit at Aberfan Memorial Garden, which stands on the site of the former Pantglas Junior School.

The school was engulfed when thousands of tonnes of coal waste swept down the hillside, killing 116 children and 28 adults.

William also unveiled a plaque at Ynysowen Community Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil.

During the commemoration, Queen Camilla laid flowers at the memorial garden as the King stood alongside Mair Morgan, the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School.

The royal party later travelled to the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

Charles, Camilla and William also spent time with retired emergency service workers who had helped in the desperate hours and days following the collapse.

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Their conversations provided an opportunity to recognise the people who responded to the disaster and those who have supported the village in the decades since.

William was seen speaking with members of the community, while the King and Queen exchanged warm greetings with those gathered for the anniversary.