Kris Jenner pens touching 46th birthday wish for daughter Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian just turned 46 years old, and the first in line to wish her was none other than her mother, Kris Jenner.

As Kim marked her special day on Wednesday, October 21, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute for her second-eldest daughter.

“Happy birthday to my Kimberly!!!” Kris, 70, wrote alongside several pictures of the duo through the years, including a picture of Kim with her late father, Robert Kardashian.

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“There are so many things I love about you, but one of my favorites is that no matter how much you accomplish, you never lose sight of what matters most,” the proud mom continued. “You show up for the people you love, you give everything you do your whole heart, and you somehow always find a way to make the impossible possible. I love watching you chase your dreams, and continue to surprise us all with what you do next!”

Kris went on to call Kim “an amazing mommy” to her four children — North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint — who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“I am so blessed to be your mommy and experience this beautiful life with you. I love you endlessly, and I’m so proud of you my beautiful girl. Happy birthday!!” the wish concluded.

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