Kris Jenner announces death in family: 'Our hearts are broken'

Kris Jenner mourns a tragic family loss

Kris Jenner is mourning a great loss in her family.

On Thursday, July 16, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch announced on Instagram that her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, has died at the age of 91, sharing an emotional tribute reflecting on the lasting impact she had on her life.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Kris wrote in the lengthy tribute, accompanied by a stunning portrait of MJ. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

The 70-year-old reality star went on to credit her mother with shaping the values that continue to guide her family.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments,” Kris continued. “She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely.”

The Kardashians star also reflected on the special memories they shared, saying she would miss their daily conversations, her mother’s smile and laughter.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you,” Kris wrote. “My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything,” the mourning daughter concluded.