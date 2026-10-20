Kim Kardashian dresses up as daughter North West for Halloween

Kim Kardashian decided to dress up as her and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, for Halloween this year.

The reality TV star, 45, emulated her 13-year-old daughter’s signature look, complete with a blue wig and black grills. The full look, shared on Kim’s Instagram, also included North’s facial and hand piercings, long nails, and a skull chain.

The mom of four — who also shares daughter Chicago and sons Psalm and Saint with her rapper ex-husband — struck North’s iconic poses to the song LEGACY by PIXY featuring North West.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North addresses 'demonic' claims

Kim captured her daughter’s essence perfectly, with North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian commenting, “Twins!!!!!!”

Days earlier, the SKIMS founder supported her daughter as she defended herself against criticism over her edgy fashion.

“I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic,” North told fans in a TikTok video with Kim in the background. “Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” she insisted.

Kim then chimed in, saying, “I don’t think people really get it, but do you care?”

READ MORE: Kanye West treats his kids to a very expensive surprise