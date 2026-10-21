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Jacob Elordi pays final heartwarming tribute to on-screen dad Eric Dane

Jacob Elordi fulfils important role for 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane posthumously

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Published October 21, 2026

Jacob Elordi pays final heartwarming tribute to on-screen dad Eric Dane
Jacob Elordi pays final heartwarming tribute to on-screen dad Eric Dane

Jacob Elordi will be paying his final respects to his on-screen dad Eric Dane in a touching manner, as he is announced to be the narrator of the late actor's posthumously published memoir.

The Australian actor will lend his voice to Grey's Anatomy star's words, which he finished penning down before his death in February 2026, after a battle with ALS.

Dane's book is titled My Book of Days and it will be published on November 3. 

Fans on social media highly appreciated Dane's Euphoria co-star taking on the role of the narrator for his audiobook.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi's deleted scene from 'The Dog Stars' finally revealed

Taking to X, they wrote, "this is such a beautiful way to honor Eric Dane’s legacy," and "'The late Eric Dane' is just so weird to read."

A third chimed in, "wait that’s actually so touching," while another added, "Exactly what Eric would’ve wanted, so awesome."

More penned, "I’m gonna cry omfg," as well as "this is heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time. his voice may be gone, but his story will live on." 

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi takes boyfriend duties seriously at Academy Museum Gala

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