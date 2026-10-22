Glenn Close addresses health concerns after being seen walking with a cane

Glenn Close is revealing the reason behind her recent sighting with a cane.

The Hollywood icon, 79, revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 20, that she is recovering from a total hip replacement.

“I wanted to just hop on and thank you for all of your love, and to explain why I have a cane,” Close explained. “I have a cane because I have had a complete hip replacement,” she added.

The 101 Dalmatians star said she underwent the procedure after discovering that her left hip was in poor condition.

“My whole thing right now is to keep myself in running order so that I can really leap into whatever challenges come my way,” she shared.

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The Emmy-winning actress also assured fans that her reliance on the cane is temporary. She plans to attend the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping next week before heading to New York for the second-season premiere of All’s Fair.

“So, love to everyone. Don’t worry. I’m feeling great. I have my wonderful, wonderful family around me, and I look forward to all the adventures coming, so love to everyone,” Close concluded.

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