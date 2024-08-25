 
‘Acting isn't everything': Glenn Close on prioritising career

Glenn Close turned down the idea of prioritizing her career solely

August 25, 2024

Glenn Close has placed an opinion about not prioritizing her career and clearly said that "acting is not everything."

The 77-year-old actress in an interview with this week's edition of People magazine, said that “The world of stardom can consume a person if they are not careful.”

"Acting isn't everything. This profession will eat you up if that's all you care about," she said, adding, “An actress, Jeanette Landis, told me on the first job I had on Broadway, you should never compare your career to anyone else's.”

Close went on to say, "Oh my God, that is so hard, but it's so true. You have to have incredible resilience, certainly in the beginning, because you will have disappointment after disappointment, rejection after rejection.”

She explained that one has to have a crazy engine that keeps the person going.

"You should also have interests and curiosities beyond what you do," the actress said.

"A great education keeps you curious, and that's really, really important for an actor," she added.

