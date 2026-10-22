Harry Styles loses temper after 'menacing' fan encounter

Harry Styles got into an unpleasant encounter with a fan as he went out and about his day in New York City, and ended up getting fired up despite his usual calm demeanor.

The 32-year-old musician was captured on video as he tried to continue walking while the fan followed him, and persistently tried to interact.

The Coming Up Roses hitmaker finally lost his temper and was then seen pointing fingers, and giving a proper scolding to the person claiming to be a fan.

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The video clip ended up going viral all over social media, with fans sharing their shocked reactions to see Styles angry against his temperament.

"The way he was treating Harry and following him so so long before H finally lost it… honestly this is so sad," one fan wrote on X, while another added, "how BAD it had to be to had harry this angry what the f--k ???????!!"

A third chimed in, "harry is literally the human embodiment of peace and someone still managed to piss him off, that guy must have crossed a serious line…," and "I've never seen Harry look this angry before WTF."

Someone noted, "This disrespectful guy has the nerve to walk side by side to Harry to put pressure to get what he wants??? An autograph to sell for a horrendous price? SHAME on him. Disgusting."

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