Noah Kahan teases 'really sad' duet with Taylor Swift amid collab rumours

Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan raise fans' expectations for dream collaboration

Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan's potential collaboration fans are already waiting on, and the Northern Attitude hitmaker just gave a glimpse into what it would sound like.

The 29-year-old musician named the pop superstar, 36, as his "dream collaborator," saying he admires her storytelling, and the connection she has built with her fans.

The Strawberry Wine singer continued, "I think she’s really really smart in the way that she has evolved in her career and that’s something that I really look up to, it’s a lot harder than it looks. I think we could make something really sad."

Kahan's comments come after he sparked collab rumours with Swift last month after the Opalite hitmaker and her fiance Travis Kelce attended his private concert.

The couple reportedly went skiing with the Stick Season singer soon after, and fans were wondering if their budding friendship would translate into a potential collab.

Now that Kahan has officially confirmed he would be interested in a duet, Swifties could not contain their excitement.

"They would definitely make something good together especially since I think Noah kahan already channels Taylor’s folklore/evermores vibes so like if they wanna transport back to those times I’m perfectly fine to grab tissues and cry once more, one fan wrote on X.

Another declared, "the whole season of autumn was made specifically for these two."

For his latest album, The Great Divide, Kahan teamed up with Swift's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, and fans believe it's only a matter of time till the musical geniuses come together for a duet.