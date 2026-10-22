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Meghan teases big surprise after Prince Harry reaches out to William

Meghan Markle shares message as Harry's interview ignites heated debate

By
Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Meghan teases big surprise after Prince Harry reaches out to William
Meghan teases big surprise after Prince Harry reaches out to William

Meghan Markle excited fans with a 'countdown' message after Prince Harry once again publicly reached out to his brother, Prince William, to settle their years-long rift.

The founder of As Ever revealed on her business page that Chapter Two of her brand's holiday collection is set to arrive.

She shared a photo featuring her raspberry jam, cookies, and tea alongside a sweet caption.

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicated but repairable

The message reads, "The countdown is on. Just one more day until Chapter Two of our holiday collection arrives, with new chocolates and sweet treats, our signature Trellis tabletop collection, festive fragrances for the home, and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list.

"Coming tomorrow at AsEver.com."

Meghan's message came after Prince Harry sat down with GQ for an emotional, in-depth interview on tackling grief following the demise of his mother, Princess Diana and what went wrong with him afterwards.

He discussed various phases of his life, including leaving the UK with Meghan and now finally returning to give Archie and Lilibet a taste of UK life.

READ MORE: Palace drops first statement after Harry's emotional message: 'Welcome'

But the highlight of his conversation was his plea to King Charles and Prince William about reconciliation. 

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