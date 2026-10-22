Beatrice, Eugenie alert Harry, Meghan of big change: ‘any time soon’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have indicated that things are about to take a drastic turn at the Palace with their latest move for the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have held close ties with the York sisters, especially Eugenie. They reportedly visited her over the summer in Portugal before she welcomed her daughter Adelaide in August.

According to sources, there has been a “power shift” that has been slowly taking place in the Palace, as Prince William’s influence grows.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals harsh truth to Beatrice, Eugenie

It is understood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters have taken the difficult decision to operate separately and leave behind their “one unit” image if they want to secure their positions in the royal family.

“Obviously Eugenie and Beatrice have been distancing themselves from the Sussexes lately, that’s no big secret anymore,” the source told Woman’s Day.

“At the end of the day it was a decision they made from a self-preservation standpoint and it doesn’t seem like they’re looking to change that stance any time soon.”

Moreover, they are aware of how much William hates his brother, especially after he continues to bring up the family drama in public.

The insider explained that things are looking like “Hunger Games” and anyone not in William’s good books battle to “come out on top”.

“If anyone’s in a better position out of the three of them it’s probably Beatrice, on the basis that she’s kept her head down and never had very close ties to the Sussexes, unlike Eugenie,” they added.

This should be a big sign to the couple that big moves are taking place and it would only be wise to take cover or brace themselves for what's next.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step