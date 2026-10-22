King Charles shares wise words after Prince Harry’s appeal

King Charles has reportedly been trying to keep everyone in line, especially Prince William, in a bid to make peace in the feud that has been dragged over the years.

Although, Prince Harry’s latest appeal for a reconciliation has made a big ripple effect behind Palace doors in what appeared to be the worst possible time.

While the royals had maintained their composure during the crucial Oman State Visit which was followed by the sombre 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

READ MORE: King Charles holds back Prince William from drastic decision: ‘Don't be foolish'

There has been no official response to Harry’s GQ interview, but royal experts were left baffled as Harry seemingly took a “swipe” at the royals.

He had said about the reconciliation that “some people don’t want it to work out” but “want it to work out”.

Known for their subtle but meaningful reaction to conflicts and scandals, the King appeared to have sent a message to his younger son with the help of some wise words.

“We have heard stories of heartbreak but also of heroism. We have heard of the most agonising grief but also of the most inspiring grace,” the monarch said in his brief for the south Wales visit.

“Through all the years, your incomparable spirit has shone all the more brightly for the darkness which it has overcome,” he continued. “No one should ever have to bear what you as a community have endured, but no one could have borne it with greater strength, resilience or hope.”

He added that they “deeply feel” the sorrow and admire the strength it has taken to overcome “the saddest and most tragic of days imaginable”.

Apart from his plea for reconcilation, Harry, while acknowledging his privilege, has spoken about the grief of losing his mother Princess Diana.

READ MORE: Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview