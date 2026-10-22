Princess Kate private call to Meghan as family rift turns ‘public joke’

The royal family rift with the Sussexes has taken a drastic turn especially as matters were slowly moving towards a reconciliation.

Even though, Prince William had shown no signs to a possible reunion with his estranged brother, sources had claimed that Princess Kate has been tasked to bring them together to put an end to the feud.

King Charles believes that the rift has been “dragged on” on for too long but Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham visit has unsettled a few things. However, Prince Harry’s latest interview with GQ seems to have hit the final nail in the coffin.

READ MORE: Prince Harry takes major U-turn in new statement after bombshell interview

Amid this turmoil, the Princess of Wales, often considered as someone looking for a positive, has “reached a breaking point” with the slew of events.

“She’s spent years biting her tongue, trying to be the bigger person and putting William’s feelings ahead of her own,” an insider told Closer magazine.

They added that Kate feels “enough is enough” and she can no longer contain her anger. There is a sentiment that the royals are taken a joke and more often than not, the rift is being used as fodder for jokes, especially in major shows like SNL UK.

Catherine does not trust Harry and Meghan but she has no other option left but to call out their actions.

“She can’t keep swallowing her anger and pretending everything is fine,” the source said noting the “last thing she wants is to give Meghan another conversation that could potentially end up in the public domain”.

“Kate’s looking for a way to get her message across through somebody completely removed from the family drama,” the source added.

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