Matt Damon marriage hits roadblock amid career success

Matt Damon’s Hollywood success may be coming at a personal cost.

The Odyssey star, 55, is reportedly struggling to balance his packed filming schedule with family life, leaving wife Luciana Barroso frustrated by his constant absence.

According to Closer magazine, Luciana, 50, remains proud of her husband’s career but wishes he would finally take a proper break.

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Damon has reportedly spent weeks away from their New York home filming The Odyssey and his latest sci-fi project, Thasnagar.

“Matt and Lucy are trying to find a balance in their lives at a time when a lot is being asked of him on an acting level alone,” the source said.

The insider added that Damon “absolutely adores Lucy and the kids”, but his demanding career means Luciana often handles parenting alone.

The timing is particularly ironic given Damon’s role as Odysseus, the Greek king whose legendary journey kept him away from his family for 20 years.

Damon previously promised to limit work trips, explaining in 2021: “We have a two-week rule. I'm not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soulmate. I don't like being apart from her.”

However, he later admitted there was one exception to his decision to take time off: “The one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”

After Oppenheimer, Nolan did call again for The Odyssey, leaving Damon with two major collaborations back-to-back.

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Now, sources claim Luciana wants him to stick to his promises and make more room for everyday family moments.

“Lucy is enormously proud of him and would never want him to stop doing what he loves, but it's no secret she wishes he would dial things way back,” the insider said.