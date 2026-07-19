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Matt Damon reveals three things that matter most to him

Matt Damon opens up about life lessons while promoting ‘The Odyssey’

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Web Desk
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Published July 19, 2026

Matt Damon reveals three things that matter most to him
Matt Damon reveals three things that matter most to him

Matt Damon may be leading one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, but these days, the Oscar winner says his greatest focus is not fame–it’s time.

While promoting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the 55-year-old actor reflected on how hitting a milestone birthday completely changed his outlook on life.

“You get on the other side of 50, and at least for me, I really started feeling like time is the most precious commodity there is,” Damon said.

“I just want to be intentional with what I do with it and make sure that I’m spending it exactly where I want to spend it.”

So, what’s at the top pf his list?

“There are three things,” Damon shared: “my family and work and then Water.org.”

At home, Damon admitted he’s preparing for an emotional transition as his younger daughters grow up. 

“Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we’re trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can,” he said.

Professionally, he's focused on building Artist's Equity with longtime pal Ben Affleck.

“That’s a very full life,” Damon explained, adding, “I feel like I’ve calmed down a little bit and I’m not chasing something. I just want to do work that I think is really stellar on my own terms and on things that I really believe in.”

The actor also drew inspiration from The Odyssey, saying its themes resonate with his own life.

“I just try to think about what I can control and what I can’t,” Damon said, “instead of railing against the gods about things that I can’t control.”

For Damon, the biggest victory today is not another blockbuster–it’s making every moment count. 

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