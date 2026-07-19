‘The Odyssey’ review uncovers a deeper meaning behind Nolan's epic

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is getting people talking after one review claimed the film is much more than an ancient adventure.

The review says Nolan is using the story to say something about the world today.

The writer believes Nolan has stayed close to Homer's famous story but has also added ideas that make it feel connected to modern life.

According to the review, the film is not only about Odysseus trying to get home but it is also about what happens when people slowly stop caring about each other.

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, who returns home after the Trojan War.

Instead of showing him as a perfect hero, the review says Nolan focuses on the guilt he carries after everything that happened during the war.

The review, however, also points to one of the film's biggest changes. Nolan added the mysterious Sea People, who were part of real ancient history but not Homer's original story.

The writer believes that they represent what can happen when a society loses its values.

Another big theme is the Greek idea of treating strangers with kindness and respect. The review says Nolan uses this to show how important empathy is even during difficult times.

The review also compared some characters to powerful people in today's world, saying that the film reflects modern politics and society.