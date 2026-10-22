King Charles team extends special invites after Harry's 'cry' for reunion

King Charles' team provided an exciting update about a historic event that is set to take place soon after Prince Harry's emotional reconciliation call to the royal family.

On October 22, the official page of the Royal Collection Trust confirmed that the preparations are underway to put valuable British royal jewellery on display.

The statement reads, "The first exhibition ever to explore 500 years of British royal jewellery will open at The King’s Gallery, London on 25 June 2027.

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"Royal Jewellery: From Coronations to Keepsakes will bring together more than 300 pieces of jewellery from the 16th century to the present day, with many objects on display for the first time."

The monarch's team announced that newsletter subscribers can access tickets early starting October 28.

However, the exhibition tickets will go on general sale from November 3.

Although the update regarding special royal invitations was not about the much-anticipated reunion between Harry and the royal family.

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After his plea to reconnect with family, fans felt hopeful about the Sussexes reuniting with key family members.