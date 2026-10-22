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Prince William says 'there is no going back' with Harry

Prince Harry pays heavy price as William makes final mind over reconciliation

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Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Prince William says there is no going back with Harry
Prince William says 'there is no going back' with Harry

Prince William might have shattered the hopes of many fans who have been praying to see Princess Diana's sons to forget the terrible past and make peace with each other.

From bombshell memoir to shocking interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone too far and there is no going back, thinks the Prince of Wales, as per reports.

Despite making heartfelt plea of working thing out with his father King Charles and estranged William, Harry's dream shattered.

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicated but repairable

According to the Mirror, a source close to the future King revealed that William "sees no scenario in the future where he would reconcile with his brother."

William is still "deeply hurt" over the "many things" said by Harry and his wife Meghan about him and his beloved family members including Princess Catherine. 

Notably, in conversation with GQ, Harry pointed out that there are some people who "do not want" that things work out between him and his family but he wants to. 

READ MORE: Prince William takes charge of vital meeting on behalf of King Charles

Also, soon after the interview, Harry's spokesperson clarified that any statement made by the Duke was "absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."

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