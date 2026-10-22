Prince Harry exposes himself to royals, Britons

Prince Harry is back in the headlines following his latest interview, but it is what he didn't say that has exposed his true position in the escalating war between his uncle Earl Spencer and father King Charles, over shocking claims in the new Diana book.

There is no doubt that the Duke of Sussex's deafening silence speaks volumes. This is the same prince who has openly aired his grievances, laid out his future plans and even voiced his desire to reconcile with the royal family.

Yet when it came to clearing the air over his alleged involvement in his uncle's bombshell move, he said nothing at all.

A royal insider has now weighed in, delivering a damning verdict on Harry's silence: "If Harry truly wants to reconcile and reunite with the royals to support the institution and strengthen the Firm, he must be in deep pain over the claim attributed to the monarch — that he allegedly said the world would soon forget Diana."

They added: "If the runion is truly what he seeks, he can no longer afford to hide behind silence."

The insider went on to explain, "the palace is watching, the public is watching."

"A single condemnation could change everything. If Harry denounced his uncle's words about his father, it would do more than clear the air — it would prove his plea to return is real, and it could finally melt the hearts of the royals who have kept their doors closed for so long," said the source.