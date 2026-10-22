Royal family take decision for Sussexes as William chooses own path

The Royal Family has taken a firm decision on how they want to deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following a slew of their latest stunts.

It has not been easy for the Palace to hold back its response especially as King Charles has to deal with matters of the monarchy.

There is plenty on the plate of the royals to focus on and the “truth bombs” and revelations form the Sussex camp only become a nuisance for then in the grand scheme of things.



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However, as much as they want, they have discovered a new secret weapon against the Sussexes, sources have claimed.

“The monarchy thinks in decades, not news cycles,” a royal insider told Rob Shuter. “Harry wants a fight. He wants the palace to react.”

However, for the royals “silence is their greatest weapon”. Moreover, they know that the no reaction “drives [Harry] crazy”.

Moreover, they insist that Harry has “thrown tantrums his entire life” hence this isn’t something new for them.

“The only difference is that now the whole world gets to watch,” the insider explained. “The family has endured him decades. All that therapy hasn’t changed him.”

This update come after reports shared that Prince William is determined that he doesn’t want anything to do with his estranged brother despite his pleas.

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