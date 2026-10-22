Princess Kate marks huge royal milestone in Victoria Beckham's power suit

Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked a major royal milestone with her latest outing at Ipswich.

Dressed in Victoria Beckham's olive green power pantsuit, the future Queen is visiting Treehouse Children's Hospice, operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), in Ipswich today, October 22.

It's important to note that Kate officially opened the hospice in 2012. Additionally, she delivered her first royal speech as its new patron.

READ MORE: Princess Kate reclaims spotlight from Meghan with royal honour

Today, the Princess of Wales met the staff and interacted with families during the tour of the hospice’s major expansion.

According to the Wales family's fan page, the expansion "will add new therapy facilities and dedicated spaces for teenagers when it completes in 2028.

"Fourteen years on, it’s clear this place still holds a special spot in her heart."

Apparently, Princess Kate has been following her and Prince William's new strategy, which is to let the Sussexes do whatever they want and focus on their royal duties.

Earlier, journalist Rob Shuter claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK motive is 'revenge.'

An insider told him, "This isn’t about reconciliation anymore. It’s revenge.

READ MORE: Prince William says 'there is no going back' with Harry

"They know every appearance irritates the palace. That’s not an unfortunate side effect — it’s part of the fun."