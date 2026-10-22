'One Direction' Louis Tomlinson to take break from tour plans

Louis Tomlinson seems to be making the most of his time in Australia, as the singer stepped away from his busy tour schedule to enjoy a boat ride in Sydney.

The former One Direction star was spotted on Sydney Harbour on Thursday, looking relaxed as he took in the views.

He had already spent some time meeting fans before heading out to enjoy the city.

Louis kept his outfit simple for the day. He wore a loose white T shirt over a long sleeved shirt, along with faded blue jeans and white sneakers.

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A pair of round sunglasses completed his casual look as he enjoyed his time on the water.

The 34-year-old is currently travelling across Australia for his How Did We Get Here? World Tour as he performed in Melbourne on Tuesday and Sydney on Wednesday. His next concert is scheduled for Brisbane on Saturday.

While fans are enjoying his solo shows, there is one One Direction song Louis may not be eager to perform again.

The singer previously admitted that he never felt completely comfortable singing What Makes You Beautiful.

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Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Louis explained that the 2011 hit sounded too pop and cheesy to him. He also said that being in a boy band did not always feel cool when he was younger.