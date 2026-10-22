King Charles makes exciting announcement on Meghan's big day

King Charles has seemingly teased his duaghter-in-law Meghan Markle with his surprise annoucement on her big day.

The 77-year-old monarch's team quietly made an exciting announcement online on the same day when the Duchess of Sussex excited fans with her latest As Ever drop.

After Meghan's advent calendar drop at the start of the month, chapter two of her 'Holiday Collection' goes live on Thursday, 22 October.

It's centred around hosting and includes a quaint Trellis porcelain tea set.

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In a potentially surprisng turn of events, her father-in-law King Charles has released a crockery collection on the same day.

The monarch's Highgrove Gardens' office shared a post on Instagram, introducing a "new collection with Cornishware Ceramics".

The caption detailed the items included in the range. "From teapots, mugs, and side plates to storage pots and dog bowls, each piece is hand-cast from Cornish clay and passes through at least 25 pairs of skilled hands."

Undoubtedly, the pieces have been carefully designed using Highgrove’s signature King's Rose pink and Highgrove sage green and items are available on the website now.

It's not the first time Meghan and Charles have gone head-to-head in the lifestyle stakes as they both sell jams.

Prince Archie and :Lilibet's mother's best-selling items include her orange marmalade, her raspberry and strawberry spreads.

The monarch also has a full range of preserves listed on his Highgrove shop site, made locally for the royal specifically.

The Sussexes have been in Britain since late August, but in December the family could be heading back stateside for the festive period, rumours suggest.

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