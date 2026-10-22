Amanda Seyfried reveals exciting update on ‘Jennifer’s Body 2’

Amanda Seyfried gave her fans an exciting update about Jennifer’s Body, confirming that she plans to return for the sequel next year.

The actress is also happy about the chance to work with the people who made the original film.

Speaking to WWD, Seyfried said the sequel is already on her schedule for next year, explaining that working with the original team was really special experience and hope they could make another film that fans would love just as much.

READ MORE: Megan Fox drops first hand account on being a mom

The 2009 movie starred Megan Fox as Jennifer, a high school girl who gets possessed by a demon and starts killing her classmates.

Seyfried played Needy, Jennifer’s best friend, who tries to deal with the frightening changes in her life.

The film, however, did not attract much success when it first came out, but things changed over time as it slowly then got massive fans following and became much-loved horror film.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega reveals why she refuses to watch her own movies

Screenwriter Diablo Cody recently confirmed that work on the sequel is moving ahead as she also said the new story will be exploring Jennifer’s feelings.

Megan Fox and director Karyn Kusama are also connected to the project although their return has not been officially confirmed.