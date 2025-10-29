Megan Fox drops first hand account on being a mom

Megan Fox highlights what being a mom feels like

Meghan Fox has just shed some light on how it feels to become a mom to daughter Saga Blade, alongside Machine Gun Kelly. (MGK)

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker welcomed his daughter alongside the 39-year-old, and chose her name because its “alos of Norwegian heritage so that’s the Nordic goddess of storytelling,” according to an older interview from June of 2025.

Source: Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram

The young tyke, born back in March of this year and according to her mother, postpartum life has included zero sleep and brain fog too.

She dished on everything during the Jennifer’s Body screening that happened last weekend.

In Meghan’s own words, “First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog.”

“I haven’t slept in seven months,” she also added in her surprise admission at the event before adding her disclaimer, “so if I repeat myself, I’m sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I’m off track.”



