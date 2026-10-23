King Charles keeps pressing on with duties at Palace amid online rumours

King Charles continued with his royal duties on Thursday, welcoming three foreign diplomatic representatives to St James’s Palace.

The monarch met Mongolia’s Ambassador, Munkhjin Batsumber, Chile’s Ambassador, Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr, and Malaysia’s High Commissioner, Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, in London.

King Charles has continued with his royal duties despite online rumours about his health.

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Earlier, he, Queen Camilla, and The Prince of Wales visited the Aberfan community on Wednesday to offer comfort to those remembering one of Wales’ darkest days.

One photograph from the visit captured the King offering a heartfelt moment of comfort to Mair Morgan, the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School who witnessed the disaster.

The visit came as Aberfan marked the 60th anniversary of the tragedy, in which a coal waste tip collapsed and engulfed the school in 1966.

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Six decades on, the memories remain deeply painful for those who lived through the disaster, with the King’s compassionate interaction with Mrs Morgan striking a poignant note on the solemn anniversary.