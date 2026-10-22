Chris Pratt confirms he will return as Star-Lord in MCU: 'Very exciting'

Pratt last played Star-Lord in 2023's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and is not listed in 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast

Chris Pratt is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast on Wednesday, October 21, the Guardians of the Galaxy star confirmed that Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s story is far from over, revealing that discussions are underway with Marvel executives Kevin Feige and Lou D’Esposito.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin and Lou, and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise,” Pratt, 47, said.

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The Jurassic World actor teased, “So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere.”

Although Pratt isn’t listed among the announced stars of Avengers: Doomsday, the Russo Brothers have teased several surprises in store. If Pratt isn’t one of them, he could still appear in a future Marvel project such as Avengers: Secret Wars.

Pratt first played the music-loving intergalactic hero in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He reprised the role in two sequels, two Avengers films and Thor: Love and Thunder, with his last appearance coming in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

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