Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes over husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has paid a sweet tribute to her husband Chris Pratt after the Marvel star spent his time hand-building a wooden dollhouse for their daughters, and she had some thoughts about women who claim they don't need their husbands.

The author, 36, shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, 29 March showing Pratt, 46, sanding the exterior of the toy house, set to Olivia Dean's Man I Need.

Her caption left little room for ambiguity.

"I'll never understand when women say 'I don't need my husband' when I very much in fact do need my husband because who else would build our daughters a doll house?" she wrote, adding: "When you have a golden retriever husband >>>."

The couple share three children, Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3, and Ford, 1, and Schwarzenegger Pratt has been consistently open about what she values most in her marriage.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, she highlighted Pratt's ability to bring humour into difficult moments as one of the things she is most grateful for.

"Even when not funny, someone who can also make you laugh in a really hard time is really important," she said.

She also said that the foundation of their relationship is a sense of genuine teamwork. "Just knowing that we're teammates in so much of life, and especially in parenting, which has its ups and downs," she said.