Evangeline Lilly explains why she left Hollywood

Evangeline Lilly says she left Hollywood because she has “always hated being famous”.

The Lost and Ant-Man star, 47, explained her decision in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, published on Monday, 19 October.

“I’d much prefer a quieter position,” Lilly said. “I’ve always hated being famous. I never made any secrets about that.”

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She described fame as the price actors pay for the wealth their careers bring.

She has considered herself retired since 2020, and the decision gained wide attention in June 2024, when she shared a video recorded in 2006 in which she talked about eventually leaving acting to raise a family and do humanitarian work.

Lilly said health played a part.

By the time she retired, she said, she had developed “massive chronic health issues”, which she attributed to the demands of acting. She also admitted to moments of fear about letting go of power, influence, money and affirmation.

Faith gave her direction.

“It’s just been incredibly liberating and beautiful to step into a total trust and surrender that God has a plan for my life,” she said, adding that the plan “doesn’t have to be about fame and money and wealth and power”.

Before acting, Lilly studied political science and international relations, and considered becoming a missionary, humanitarian or diplomat.

“I wanted to make the world a better place,” she said, noting 22 years of hands-on humanitarian work in Rwanda.

She said she loves telling stories, but would “like to tell stories of my own instead of being in front of the camera”. She said she might return to acting one day.

Her last live-action role was in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She voices a part in the animated film Legend of Destruction, about the Jewish revolt against Rome.

PopCulture reported that she suffered a traumatic brain injury last year after fainting at a Hawaiian beach and falling into a boulder, and spoke in early 2026 about covering the cost of treatment.

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