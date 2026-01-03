‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage in health update after Hawaii accident

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly has shared a deeply personal health update with her fans. She revealed that she as suffered brain damage following an accident in Hawaii last year.

The 46-year-old confirmed the diagnosis in a video message posted on her Instagram.

She stated, “Verdict’s in…I do have brain damage from my TBI,” Lilly wrote, referring to a traumatic brain injury she sustained after fainting and striking her face on a rock in May 2025. She added that while it was “comforting” to learn her cognitive decline was not related solely to peri-menopause, it was also “discomforting” to face the scale of recovery ahead.

In the video, the Avengers: Endgame actress explained that her recent scans showed reduced functioning across much of her brain.

She said, “Almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity,” noting that doctors are still working to determine whether additional factors may be involved.

She described her health battle as an “uphill battle” but said she is consulting with specialists to address the damage.

The Ant Man actress reflected candidly on how the injury has affected her daily life, saying the cognitive challenges forced her to slow down after years of pushing herself.

“My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down,” she said, adding that it enabled her a more restful close to 2025.

She has stated that she is prioritizing rest and healing as she begins the next phase of her recovery.